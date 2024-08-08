Clear bag policy at MNPS athletic events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — Starting this year at all Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) athletic events fans will only be allowed to enter with a clear bag. Any other bags or purses will not be allowed into the event.

The bags and purses that are allowed are:



Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”.

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc style bag or similar).

Small clutch purses, no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”, the size of the palm of your hand, with or without a handle or strap.

Along with all items will be subjected to search such as:

