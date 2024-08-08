Clear bag policy at MNPS athletic events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — Starting this year at all Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) athletic events fans will only be allowed to enter with a clear bag. Any other bags or purses will not be allowed into the event.
The bags and purses that are allowed are:
- Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”.
- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc style bag or similar).
- Small clutch purses, no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”, the size of the palm of your hand, with or without a handle or strap.
Along with all items will be subjected to search such as:
- All clear bags and clutch purses will be screened prior to entry into the venue.
- Childcare items, including diapers, must also be carried in an approved clear bag.
- Fans carrying required medical supplies or devices are not subject to the clear bag policy, but the bags are subject to thorough screening. The person requiring these supplies or devices must accompany the bag at all times.
- Working personnel, including media, will continue to enter the venue through designated gates where they will be subject to screening and bag inspections already in effect.