Clearing the shelters and creating forever homes this holiday break

THOMPSON'S STATION, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many shelters in our area hope to find forever homes for the animals they are currently caring for during the holidays.

Sometimes that means adoption, sometimes that means fostering.

I caught up with one family choosing to foster a dog over the holidays.

“This is Bruno. He is a foster that we got from Maury County Animal Shelter in Columbia,” said Brigitte Spence.

And lucky for Bruno this Christmas he gets to enjoy a walk around the park and a home with endless attention.

“Some TV time at night and relaxing on the couch with my daughters and I,” said Brigitte Spence.

He also got some special treats harder to come by at the shelter.

“We went to Whitt’s Frozen Custard yesterday in Springhill and got a pup cup for him,” she said.

Brigitte Spence is no stranger to fostering.

She's fostered several animals over the years and says over the holidays, a full home makes for a full heart.

“He was so comfortable sitting on the couch watching TV… I’m glad I have the opportunity to spend some time with him over the holidays and give him a break from the shelter,” said Brigitte.

The Maury County Animal Shetler launched "Operation Silent Night" as a partnership with Williamson, Cheatham, and Metro Animal Care and Control to give the animals a restful holiday vacation from the shelter.

At Maury County, they cleared all but three dogs who are still available to go into holiday foster.

“Just trying it and the shelter supplies everything as well as giving you a lot of resources during the holidays. You’re not just left alone,” said Brigitte. “They gave me all of his food toys. They even gave me a huge kennel to crate him when I’m not at home. It was almost a no-brainer for me.”

Bruno's been at the shelter for three months, one of the longer shelter stays.

“He’s just a wonderful dog to me,” said Brigitte.

And every day with Bruno seems to bring him one step closer to becoming a foster "fail".

Which isn't quite a fail at all.

“He’s chill. He definitely belongs in the Spence family,” said Brigitte.

There are still animals available to foster during this holiday break through January 2nd.

The shelters provide everything needed for their holiday vacation.

If you are interested in a Holiday Foster or the future, you can fill out this application.

Adoption fees for all animals are $25 through December in Maury, Williamson, and Cheatham counties, as well as Metro Animal Care and Control.

You are welcome to contact Kim Raffauf for more information at 931-375-1406.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Amanda.Roberts@newschannel5.com.