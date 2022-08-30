Clerk killed in attempted robbery of a Shell gas station in Smyrna on Tuesday

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A gas station clerk is dead after being shot by a man Tuesday morning.

According to Smyrna Police, at around 3 a.m., officers responded to a report of an attempted armed robbery at a Shell Fuel Station on Stonecrest Boulevard.

Police determined that a man entered the gas station, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the register. He then proceeded to shoot the clerk before fleeing the store.

The victim later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Steve Hannah at 615-267-5146.