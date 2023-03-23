Clip in 4 the Cure to raise money for cancer research Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville’s second-annual relay-style cycling event, Clip In 4 The Cure, is happening this Saturday at First Horizon Park.

It supports cancer initiatives at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center and Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. The event begins at 8 a.m.

Teams of four will participate in a team cycling event led by Nashville’s top spin instructors and DJs. Each team is encouraged to fundraise a minimum of $400 to reserve bikes.

All proceeds will benefit cancer research at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center and Monroe Carell.

Specifically, funds at Vanderbilt-Ingram will be distributed to investigators in the form of pilot funding. Pilot funds allow investigators to collect preliminary data to support an application for independent research support through extramural, peer-reviewed funding.

Over the past five years, Vanderbilt-Ingram awarded $4.1 million to fund 98 pilot projects.

The cycling sessions run in 40-minute increments beginning at 8:00 a.m. and finishing at 11:40 a.m. The stationary cycling will take place on the concourse level of First Horizon Park.

This year’s event will also feature on-field yoga, food trucks, a VIP tent for top fundraisers and sponsors, a Kids’ Corner with child-sized spin bikes, other family-friendly activities and an afterparty.

In its inaugural year, Clip in 4 the Cure attracted 324 riders and raised over $180,000 for cancer research.