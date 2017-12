Closures Planned For Central Pike In Hermitage

HERMITAGE, Tenn. - Drivers can expect closures along Central Pike in Hermitage while construction crews work to repair a bridge that passes over Stoners Creek between Lebanon Road and Dodson Chapel Road.

Contractors will close the bridge Thursday, December 28. It will reopen December 29.

A second closure is planned for January 3rd - 8th. A public works spokeswoman said that will be wither a single lane closure or total closure, depending on weather.

Drivers can avoid closures and delays by taking Lebanon Road to Old Hickory Blvd.

Public Works also expects single lane closures on Central Pike throughout January.