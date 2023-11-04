Clothing boutique marks three years of empowering women

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A clothing boutique that works to boost the confidence of women in need celebrates its third anniversary.

TenThirtyFive is located on McGavock Pike in Donelson. Since the store opened in 2020, it has provided free clothing and accessories to over 1,500 local women and girls who need assistance.

"We are happy to be a part of it," said Angie Brantley, Founder and Director of TenThirtyFive. "To see the smiles on their faces means a lot."

The store was Brantley's vision. Currently, she works with 40 community partners like Youth Villages, Wilson County Schools and the YWCA to help women and girls across Middle Tennessee. Women in the programs receive a $100 wardrobe voucher to spend every three months. They can select items for school or work, job interview attire and more.

Every item in the store is donated and shelves are stocked with clothing, shoes and accessories from high-end brands.

"We really want them to shop with dignity," said Brantley.

Brantley said every purchase from the store, and every donation helps support the mission.

"I think when people come in and see we can offer the nicer things they are willing to donate their nicer things," said Brantley.

The mission has been so successful, a second store opened in Mt. Juliet. There are also plans to expand to a second store in Donelson that specializes in formal dresses, shoes and accessories for prom. TenThirtyFive also has a mobile unit that Brantley said will be hitting the road more often to reach additional communities.

TenThirtyFive is always looking for volunteers and donations of gently-used items. For more information visit: https://www.tenthirtyfive.net/