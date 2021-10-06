CMA announces annual awards show returns to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — The Country Music Association announced Wednesday the 55th Annual CMA Awards will return to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville this fall.

This year's event will happen Nov. 10.

A limited number of tickets for "Country Music’s Biggest Night" will go on sale via Ticketmaster to the general public Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. Ticketed audience members will have to prove full vaccination status against COVID-19 and wear appropriate face coverings.

“We are so excited to return to Bridgestone Arena for this year’s CMA Awards ceremony,” said Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “We have a truly fantastic show in the works that we will share more about in the coming weeks. As we plan our return, it goes without saying that the health and safety of our guests and crew is our top priority. Due to TV production protocols and venue and local rules, we will require all ticketed audience members to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination and wear masks unless actively eating or drinking. Both the house and backstage will comply with all applicable local health and safety regulations, as well as requirements from the television unions. We look forward to bringing our fans a night to remember.”

Fans will know who the host, performers and presenters for the show in the coming weeks.

Winners of The 55th Annual CMA Awards will be determined in a final round of voting by eligible voting CMA members.

The third and final ballot is open now for CMA members, with voting for the CMA Awards final ballot closing Oct. 27.