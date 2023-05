NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will team up for the second year in a row to host The 57th Annual CMA Awards.

The show will air from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. on ABC.

The first CMA Awards Banquet and Show was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast for the first time, making it the longest-running, annual music awards program on network television.

The CMA Awards have aired on ABC since 2006.