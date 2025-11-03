CMA Fest announces $3 million donation to Belmont to launch Center for Mental Health in Entertainment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — CMA Fest announced on Monday a significant investment in mental health resources with a $3 million donation to Belmont University to support the launch of the Center for Mental Health in Entertainment.

They have also renewed their financial support to aid five organizations across the music industry in 2026—Amber Health, ECCHO Live, Music Health Alliance, MusiCares® and Porter’s Call.

“We feel strongly that as a trade association, it is CMA’s responsibility to ensure our industry has the resources, access, and understanding to navigate mental well-being,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “This is not new work. It builds on years of investment and direction during the pandemic, expanded healthcare access, and countless moments where we’ve rallied for our community. By prioritizing the mental health of the people who make Country Music possible, we are safeguarding the future of our genre. Through our programming, partnerships, and industry convenings, we will continue to keep well-being at the center of CMA’s work.”

You can learn more about CMA’s advocacy for mental health here at CMAmember.com/mentalhealth.