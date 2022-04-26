CMA Fest announces lineup for Ascend Amphitheater nights

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — CMA Fest organizers announced the headliners for Friday and Saturday night at Ascend Amphitheater during this summer's concert series.

The CMA Fest this year will take place from June 9 through June 12. Concerts will be held at the Ascend Amphitheater will be held on Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11.

Friday night will feature Chris Janson, along with Boy Named Banjo, LANCO, Peytan Porter and Mitchell Tenpenny.

The following evening, Shy Carter will host the concert, headlined by Cole Swindell and performances from Ingrid Andress, Tyler Braden, Carter and Randall King.

Both nights start at 7 p.m.

Tickets are required. Pit access, standing room only tickets are available for $53 per night. Single-day reserved tickets are $39 for each night, while single-day lawn tickets are $24 a night.

The public sale begins April 29 at 10 a.m. More information on how to purchase tickets can be found on the CMA Fest website.