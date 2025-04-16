Watch Now
CMA Fest announces lineups for the Ascend Amphitheater nightly shows

WTVF
CMA Fest
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — CMA Fest has announced additional lineups for this year's festival! From Thursday, June 5 to Saturday, June 7, you can enjoy three nights of live music at Ascend Amphitheater.

“Jake Owen and Friends" will take over Friday night with performances by headliner Jake Owen as well as Carter Faith, Max McNown, Lukas Nelson, Wynn Williams and more.

Wynonna Judd will close out the three nights at Ascend Amphitheater on Saturday night with “Wynonna Judd’s Girls Night Out,” featuring performances by Madeline Edwards, Sara Evans and special appearances by Noah Cyrus, The War And Treaty and more.

Tickets start at $17 and are on sale to the public beginning Friday, April 18.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

