The CMA Fest 2023 lineup is out! Here's who will be taking the stage for the festival's 50th anniversary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — CMA Fest has announced the first round of artists who will take the stage during one of Nashville's biggest weekends.
The festival will be celebrating its 50th year from June 8-11.
"We are so excited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of CMA Fest this year," said Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. "A lot has changed since our early days of Fan Fair, but all these years later, the heart of the festival remains that special connection between the fans and the artists. We are truly grateful to everyone who has supported us throughout the years, and we look forward to celebrating this milestone with all of our attendees in June. Stay tuned for much more!"
Tickets for single-night Nissan Stadium shows, Fan Fair X and Riverside Retreat will go on sale Tuesday starting at 10 a.m. A limited number of four-night stadium passes will also be available. Although, all outdoor daytime stages are free and open to the public.
Some of country music's biggest stars are slated to take Nissan Stage during the four-day festival. Below is a list of all artists announced so far.
Nissan Stadium Main Stage:
- Jason Aldean
- Jimmie Allen
- Dierks Bentley
- Luke Bryan
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Dan + Shay
- Jordan Davis
- HARDY
- Tyler Hubbard
- Cody Johnson
- Miranda Lambert
- Little Big Town
- Ashley McBryde
- Tim McGraw
- Old Dominion
- Jon Pardi
- Carly Pearce
- Keith Urban
- Lainey Wilson
Platform Stage at Nissan Stadium:
- Ashley Cooke
- Dalton Dover
- Megan Moroney
- Ian Munsick
- RVSHVD
- Nate Smith
- Alana Springsteen
- Hailey Whitters
Chevy Riverfront Stage
- Lauren Alaina
- Cooper Alan
- Ingrid Andress
- Tenille Arts
- Chayce Beckham
- Priscilla Block
- Danielle Bradbery
- Tyler Braden
- BRELAND
- Ashley Cooke
- Jackson Dean
- Travis Denning
- Madeline Edwards
- Morgan Evans
- Caylee Hammack
- Corey Kent
- Jon Langston
- Maddie & Tae
- Kameron Marlowe
- Chase Matthew
- Drake Milligan
- Niko Moon
- Kylie Morgan
- Megan Moroney
- Ian Munsick
- Parmalee
- MacKenzie Porter
- Restless Road
- Jameson Rodgers
- Lily Rose
- Runaway June
- Dylan Scott
- Elvie Shane
- Conner Smith
- Nate Smith
- Matt Stell
- Hailey Whitters
- Lainey Wilson
- Warren Zeiders
Dr Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park:
- A Thousand Horses
- Avery Anna
- Kassi Ashton
- Rodney Atkins
- Frankie Ballard
- Blanco Brown
- Craig Campbell
- Mackenzie Carpenter
- Callista Clark
- Ashland Craft
- Tyler Farr
- Josh Gracin
- Kidd G
- Erin Kinsey
- Love and Theft
- Alexander Ludwig
- Dylan Marlowe
- Chrissy Metz
- William Michael Morgan
- David Nail
- Jamie O'Neal
- Frank Ray, Seaforth
- Shenandoah
- Caitlyn Smith
- Alana Springsteen
- The Frontmen
- The Red Clay Strays
- Pam Tillis
- Uncle Kracker
- Chancey Williams
- Rita Wilson
Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park:
- Tyler Booth
- Dillon Carmichael
- Spencer Crandall
- Adam Doleac
- Dalton Dover
- Hannah Ellis
- Carter Faith
- Ryan Griffin
- Chapel Hart
- Home Free
- Kat & Alex
- Halle Kearns
- Tiera Kennedy
- Brett Kissel
- Ella Langley
- Jerrod Niemann
- Catie Offerman
- Drew Parker
- Meghan Patrick
- Kimberly Perry
- Shane Profitt
- Tyler Rich
- Josh Ross
- RVSHVD
- Dylan Schneider
- Canaan Smith
- Noah Thompson
- Thompson Square
- Kasey Tyndall
- Georgia Webster
- Mark Wills
- Anne Wilson
Maui Jim Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Plaza:
- Tanner Adell
- Casey Barnes
- Justin Champagne
- Ben Chapman
- Kyle Clark
- Abbey Cone
- Melanie Dyer
- Taylor Edwards
- Drew Green
- Jonathan Hutcherson
- David J
- Willie Jones
- Thomas Mac
- Bryan Martin
- Chase McDaniel
- Meg McRee
- Madeline Merlo
- Logan Michael
- David Morris
- Patrick Murphy
- Neon Union
- Griffen Palmer
- Pillbox Patti
- Peytan Porter
- Brandon Ratcliff
- Riley Roth
- Matt Schuster
- Austin Snell
- Tigirlily Gold
- Anna Vaus
- Lathan Warlick
- Lauren Watkins
- Sam Williams
- Stephen Wilson Jr..