The CMA Fest 2023 lineup is out! Here's who will be taking the stage for the festival's 50th anniversary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — CMA Fest has announced the first round of artists who will take the stage during one of Nashville's biggest weekends.

The festival will be celebrating its 50th year from June 8-11.

"We are so excited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of CMA Fest this year," said Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. "A lot has changed since our early days of Fan Fair, but all these years later, the heart of the festival remains that special connection between the fans and the artists. We are truly grateful to everyone who has supported us throughout the years, and we look forward to celebrating this milestone with all of our attendees in June. Stay tuned for much more!"

Tickets for single-night Nissan Stadium shows, Fan Fair X and Riverside Retreat will go on sale Tuesday starting at 10 a.m. A limited number of four-night stadium passes will also be available. Although, all outdoor daytime stages are free and open to the public.

Some of country music's biggest stars are slated to take Nissan Stage during the four-day festival. Below is a list of all artists announced so far.

Nissan Stadium Main Stage:



Jason Aldean

Jimmie Allen

Dierks Bentley

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Jordan Davis

HARDY

Tyler Hubbard

Cody Johnson

Miranda Lambert

Little Big Town

Ashley McBryde

Tim McGraw

Old Dominion

Jon Pardi

Carly Pearce

Keith Urban

Lainey Wilson

Platform Stage at Nissan Stadium:



Ashley Cooke

Dalton Dover

Megan Moroney

Ian Munsick

RVSHVD

Nate Smith

Alana Springsteen

Hailey Whitters

Chevy Riverfront Stage



Lauren Alaina

Cooper Alan

Ingrid Andress

Tenille Arts

Chayce Beckham

Priscilla Block

Danielle Bradbery

Tyler Braden

BRELAND

Ashley Cooke

Jackson Dean

Travis Denning

Madeline Edwards

Morgan Evans

Caylee Hammack

Corey Kent

Jon Langston

Maddie & Tae

Kameron Marlowe

Chase Matthew

Drake Milligan

Niko Moon

Kylie Morgan

Megan Moroney

Ian Munsick

Parmalee

MacKenzie Porter

Restless Road

Jameson Rodgers

Lily Rose

Runaway June

Dylan Scott

Elvie Shane

Conner Smith

Nate Smith

Matt Stell

Hailey Whitters

Lainey Wilson

Warren Zeiders



Dr Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park:



A Thousand Horses

Avery Anna

Kassi Ashton

Rodney Atkins

Frankie Ballard

Blanco Brown

Craig Campbell

Mackenzie Carpenter

Callista Clark

Ashland Craft

Tyler Farr

Josh Gracin

Kidd G

Erin Kinsey

Love and Theft

Alexander Ludwig

Dylan Marlowe

Chrissy Metz

William Michael Morgan

David Nail

Jamie O'Neal

Frank Ray, Seaforth

Shenandoah

Caitlyn Smith

Alana Springsteen

The Frontmen

The Red Clay Strays

Pam Tillis

Uncle Kracker

Chancey Williams

Rita Wilson



Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park:



Tyler Booth

Dillon Carmichael

Spencer Crandall

Adam Doleac

Dalton Dover

Hannah Ellis

Carter Faith

Ryan Griffin

Chapel Hart

Home Free

Kat & Alex

Halle Kearns

Tiera Kennedy

Brett Kissel

Ella Langley

Jerrod Niemann

Catie Offerman

Drew Parker

Meghan Patrick

Kimberly Perry

Shane Profitt

Tyler Rich

Josh Ross

RVSHVD

Dylan Schneider

Canaan Smith

Noah Thompson

Thompson Square

Kasey Tyndall

Georgia Webster

Mark Wills

Anne Wilson



Maui Jim Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Plaza:



Tanner Adell

Casey Barnes

Justin Champagne

Ben Chapman

Kyle Clark

Abbey Cone

Melanie Dyer

Taylor Edwards

Drew Green

Jonathan Hutcherson

David J

Willie Jones

Thomas Mac

Bryan Martin

Chase McDaniel

Meg McRee

Madeline Merlo

Logan Michael

David Morris

Patrick Murphy

Neon Union

Griffen Palmer

Pillbox Patti

Peytan Porter

Brandon Ratcliff

Riley Roth

Matt Schuster

Austin Snell

Tigirlily Gold

Anna Vaus

Lathan Warlick

Lauren Watkins

Sam Williams

Stephen Wilson Jr..