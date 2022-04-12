CMA Fest releases lineup for summer concerts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After two years shuttered by the pandemic, the Country Music Association released its lineup for this year's CMA Fest.

The music festival will return June 9-12. Outdoor daytime stages are free and open to the public.

“We’ve been waiting two years to host Country Music fans from coast to coast and every corner of the world,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA CEO. “Now we’re two months out and the excitement is palpable! We can hardly wait to bring the Country community back together in June.”

Fans can access a limited number of four-day passes, plus newly announced single night tickets, for the Nissan Stadium nightly concerts at CMAfest.com or through the CMA Box Office at 1-800-CMA-FEST.

NISSAN STAGE ARTISTS: Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Russell Dickerson, Alan Jackson, Lady A, Parker McCollum, Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Cole Swindell, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Zac Brown Band

CHEVY RIVERFRONT STAGE: Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Tenille Arts, Priscilla Block, Danielle Bradbery, BRELAND, Blanco Brown, Callista Clark, Easton Corbin, Jessie James Decker, Travis Denning, Lindsay Ell, ERNEST, Morgan Evans, Tyler Farr, Larry Fleet, HARDY, Home Free, Ryan Hurd, LANCO, Chris Lane, Jon Langston, LOCASH, Maddie & Tae, Kameron Marlowe, Scotty McCreery, Niko Moon, Parmalee, Michael Ray, Tyler Rich, Jameson Rodgers, Dylan Scott, Elvie Shane, Matt Stell, Mitchell Tenpenny, Tenille Townes, Drake White and Lainey Wilson.

DR PEPPER AMP STAGE AT ASCEND PARK: Rod + Rose, Chris Bandi, Chayce Beckham, Shy Carter, Ashley Cooke, Adam Doleac, Sara Evans, Carter Faith, Filmore, Ryan Griffin, Caylee Hammack, Laine Hardy, High Valley, Willie Jones, Kidd G, Love & Theft, Chase Matthew, Kylie Morgan, David Nail, Jerrod Niemann, Drew Parker, MacKenzie Porter, The Reklaws, The Red Clay Strays, Runaway June, Sister Hazel, Caitlyn Smith, Conner Smith, Brittney Spencer, Thompson Square and Hailey Whitters.

CHEVY VIBES STAGE AT WALK OF FAME PARK: Cooper Alan, Kassi Ashton, Frankie Ballard, Laci Kaye Booth, Tyler Booth, Country Comeback Tour, Ashland Craft, Dalton Dover, Hannah Ellis, Josh Gracin, Andy Griggs, Ty Herndon, Tiera Kennedy, King Calaway, Chrissy Metz, Jamie O’Neal, Meghan Patrick, Frank Ray, Restless Road, Reyna Roberts, Lily Rose, SEAFORTH, Nate Smith, Alana Springsteen, Uncle Kracker, Chuck Wicks, Mark Wills, Rita Wilson, Darryl Worley, Chase Wright and Michelle Wright.

MAUI JIM REVERB STAGE AT BRIDGESTONE ARENA PLAZA: After Midtown, Roman Alexander, Abby Anderson, Avery Anna, BEXAR, Tyler Braden, Allie Colleen, Spencer Crandall, Jackson Dean, Madeline Edwards, Ian Flanigan, Jordan Fletcher, Ray Fulcher, Aaron Goodvin, Alex Hall, Noah Hicks, Jake Hoot, Andrew Jannakos, Caroline Jones, Kat & Alex, Erin Kinsey, Trea Landon, Triston Marez, Dylan Marlowe, Walker Montgomery, John Morgan, Catie Offerman, Robyn Ottolini, Teddy Robb, Jordan Rowe, RVSHVD, Sean Stemaly, Tebey, Temecula Road, Tigirlily and Lauren Weintraub.

