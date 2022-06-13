CMA Fest return marks 80K in attendance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — CMA Fest organizers announced Monday that the four-day event brought 80,000 people into downtown Nashville for country music.

“We did it. It had been 1,099 days since we last kicked off CMA Fest in 2019, and to finally be here feels incredible!” said Sarah Trahern, CMA CEO. “So many emotions have gone through my head this week, but I think gratitude sums it up best. Seeing the fans return to Nashville or visit us for the very first time is so heartwarming. Welcoming back our artists and the music community after two difficult years means so much. It truly takes a village to pull off this event. Thank you to all of our partners within Nashville and beyond for helping us bring CMA Fest back."

The sold-out days of music had fans coming in from all 50 states and 39 countries.

Next year’s CMA Fest marks the festival’s 50th anniversary and takes place June 8 until June 11. Sign up for CMA Country Connection emails at CMAfest.com to be the first to know about ticket on-sale dates.