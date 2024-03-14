CMA Fest returns to downtown Nashville with the likes of Kelsea Ballerini and Luke Bryan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — CMA Fest returns to Downtown Nashville this June! The 51st CMA Fest will take place from Thursday through Sunday, June 6-9.

The initial lineup features

Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Jordan Davis, HARDY, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, The War And Treaty, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman at Nissan Stadium.

Chevy Riverfront Stage:

49 Winchester, Cooper Alan, Ingrid Andress, Avery Anna, Chayce Beckham, George Birge, Priscilla Block, BRELAND, Colbie Caillat, Dillon Carmichael, Jackson Dean, Gavin DeGraw, Adam Doleac, Eli Young Band, Larry Fleet, Wyatt Flores, Dylan Gossett, Brian Kelley, Corey Kent, Kidd G, Ella Langley, Lauren Alaina, LOCASH, Kameron Marlowe, Bryan Martin, Chase Matthew, Drake Milligan, Niko Moon, Megan Moroney, Restless Road, Lily Rose, Runaway June, Dylan Scott, Austin Snell, Alana Springsteen, Matt Stell, The War And Treaty, Anne Wilson and Warren Zeiders.

Dr Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park:

Abby Anderson, Tenille Arts, Drew Baldridge, Craig Campbell, Mackenzie Carpenter, Abbey Cone, Dalton Dover, Emerson Drive, Hannah Ellis, Tyler Farr, Josh Gracin, Andy Griggs, Mickey Guyton, Wade Hayes, Ty Herndon, Home Free, Greylan James, Alexandra Kay, Brett Kissel, Lorrie Morgan, David Nail, Catie Offerman, Ricochet, Shenandoah, Brittney Spencer, The United States Navy Band Country Current, Thompson Square, Uncle Kracker, Alli Walker, Lauren Watkins and Charlie Worsham.

Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park:

Coffey Anderson, Keith Anderson, Kassi Ashton, Kaylee Bell, Tyler Braden, Blanco Brown, T. Graham Brown, Hayden Coffman, Kolby Cooper, Spencer Crandall, Jade Eagleson, Carter Faith, HunterGirl, LANCO, Little Texas, Chase McDaniel, Chrissy Metz, Kylie Morgan, William Michael Morgan, Jamie O’Neal, Drew Parker, Puddin (K. Michelle), RaeLynn, Frank Ray, Dylan Schneider, The Castellows, Tigirlily Gold, Zach Top, Lathan Warlick, Mark Wills and Darryl Worley.

Good Molecules Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Arena Plaza:

Tanner Adell, Angie K, Graham Barham, Casey Barnes, Laci Kaye Booth, Karley Scott Collins, Canaan Cox, Dasha, David J, Brooke Eden, Kylie Frey, Ben Fuller, Harper Grace, Kelsey Hart, Tayler Holder, Just Jayne, Britnee Kellogg, Bryce Leatherwood, LECADE, Madeline Merlo, Walker Montgomery, John Morgan, Neon Union, Griffen Palmer, Peytan Porter, Mason Ramsey, Redferrin, Owen Riegling, Emily Ann Roberts, RVSHVD, Shaboozey, Shaylen, Dallas Smith, Payton Smith, Timothy Wayne, Austin Williams, Sam Williams, Jake Worthington, Chase Wright and Zac & George.

Hard Rock Stage:

Palmer Anthony, Sammy Arriaga, Annie Bosko, Brennley Brown, Aidan Canfield, Ben Chapman, Travis Collins, Ashland Craft, Logan Crosby, Taylor Austin Dye, Mae Estes, Flat River Band, Fancy Hagood, Lanie Gardner, Tyler Halverson, Reid Haughton, Anella Herim, Noah Hicks, Jonathan Hutcherson, Alex Lambert, Triston Marez, Clayton Mullen, Harper O’Neill, Reyna Roberts, Sophia Scott, Colin Stough, The Washboard Union, Grace Tyler, Kasey Tyndall, Walker County, Kelsey Waldon, Tucker Wetmore and Angel White taking the Hard Rock Stage during the day. Come back at night to catch even more performances from Ashley Anne, Atlus, Pryor Baird, Tyler Booth, Kashus Culpepper, Drew Green, Alex Hall, John Hollier, Zandi Holup, Hueston, Taylor Hunnicutt, Matt Koziol, Brooke Lee, Trey Lewis, Vincent Mason, Canaan Smith, Dan Spencer, Sean Stemaly, Troubadour Blue, Vwillz and Eli Winders.

All artist lineups are subject to change.