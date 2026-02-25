CMA Fest returns to Music City from June 4th through the 7th

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — CMA Fest is returning to Music City this summer from June 4 through 7th!

The four-day celebration will culminate each night inside Nissan Stadium.

The lineup for the nightly concerts includes Bailey Zimmerman, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Deana Carter, Ella Langley, Gretchen Wilson, HARDY, Jason Aldean, Jordan Davis, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, The Red Clay Strays, Riley Green, Russell Dickerson, Shaboozey, Tim McGraw, Tucker Wetmore and Zach Top. The Band Perry and Stephen Wilson Jr.

You can purchase the Nissan tickets now by clicking here.

Additional performances will be announced as they come in.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.