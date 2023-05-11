CMA Fest teases out Friday night lineup at Ascend Amphitheatre

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For its 50th anniversary year, CMA Fest organizers are already sharing who will headline Friday night's festivities.

The Country Music Association announced the return of programming at Ascend Amphitheater with The Cadillac Three & Friends June 9 starting at 7 p.m. The Cadillac Three will host and headline with additional performances by Boy Named Banjo, Randy Rogers Band, Elvie Shane, Tenille Townes and special guests.

“We are so excited to be a part of CMA Fest this year by headlining Ascend Amphitheater with a handful of our favorite artists including Boy Named Banjo, Randy Rogers Band, Elvie and Tenille,” The Cadillac Three said in a statement. “Being born and raised in Nashville, we’ve been coming to CMA Fest since it was Fan Fair and it’s an honor to get to be a part of the party again. It’ll be a special show and we can’t wait to bring a little Country Fuzz to downtown Nashville on a Friday night”

Tickets are required for entry and start at $15 (taxes and fees included). The public on-sale begins Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at CMAfest.com/tickets.

All CMA Fest stage lineups are available in the official CMA Fest App and on CMAFest.com