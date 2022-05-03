CMA Foundation announces music teacher of the year winners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In its sixth year, the CMA Foundation will recognize 30 teachers for their excellence in music education.
The CMA Foundation will kick off the CMA Awards season Oct. 19, holding the Music Teachers of Excellence Awards in Nashville. As a result, the CMA Foundation will also invest $150,000 total to all of this year’s recipients. Half of each teacher’s investment will go toward their classroom needs and music programs, and the other half will support professional development and personal expenses.
"We are incredibly proud to support these 30 amazing music teachers through this program," said Tiffany Kerns, executive director of the CMA Foundation. "Music education is essential to the well-being of students everywhere. We believe that without excellent teachers, a high-quality education for our students wouldn't be possible."
2022 Music Teachers of Excellence Award Recipients in Tennessee
- Evan Burton – Fred J. Page Middle School, Williamson County Schools, Franklin, TN
- Alicia Engram – Eagle View Elementary School, Metro Nashville Public Schools, Antioch, TN
- Elaina Gallas – Edmondson Elementary School, Williamson County Schools, Brentwood, TN
- Jason Glashauser – South Clinton Elementary School, Clinton City Schools, Clinton, TN
- John Hazlett – McGavock High School, Metro Nashville Public Schools, Nashville, TN
- Michael Holland – Nolensville High School, Williamson County Schools, Nolensville, TN
- Trey Jacobs – Nashville School of the Arts, Metro Nashville Public Schools, Nashville, TN
- Kevin Jankowski – W.H. Oliver Middle School, Metro Nashville Public Schools, Nashville, TN
- Ollie Liddell – Memphis Central High School, Memphis-Shelby County Schools, Memphis, TN
- Andrew Lynn – Stewarts Creek Middle School, Rutherford County Schools, Smyrna, TN
- Tyler Merideth – Hillwood High School, Metro Nashville Public Schools, Nashville, TN
- Marie Millikin – Tara Oaks Elementary School, Collierville Municipal School District, Collierville, TN
- Linzie Mullins – Snowden School, Memphis-Shelby County Schools, Memphis, TN
- Joseph Powell – White Station High School, Memphis-Shelby County Schools, Memphis, TN
- Samantha Reid – Isaac Litton Middle School, Metro Nashville Public Schools, Nashville, TN
- Emily Riley – Julia Green Elementary School, Metro Nashville Public Schools, Nashville, TN
- Danielle Leigh Taylor – Mt. View Elementary School, Metro Nashville Public Schools, Antioch, TN
- Tiffany Turner – Brentwood Middle School, Williamson County Schools, Brentwood, TN
- Susan Waters – W.H. Oliver Middle School, Metro Nashville Public Schools, Nashville, TN
- Frank Zimmerer – Antioch High School, Metro Nashville Public Schools, Antioch, TN