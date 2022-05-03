CMA Foundation announces music teacher of the year winners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In its sixth year, the CMA Foundation will recognize 30 teachers for their excellence in music education.

The CMA Foundation will kick off the CMA Awards season Oct. 19, holding the Music Teachers of Excellence Awards in Nashville. As a result, the CMA Foundation will also invest $150,000 total to all of this year’s recipients. Half of each teacher’s investment will go toward their classroom needs and music programs, and the other half will support professional development and personal expenses.

"We are incredibly proud to support these 30 amazing music teachers through this program," said Tiffany Kerns, executive director of the CMA Foundation. "Music education is essential to the well-being of students everywhere. We believe that without excellent teachers, a high-quality education for our students wouldn't be possible."

2022 Music Teachers of Excellence Award Recipients in Tennessee