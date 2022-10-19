CMA Foundation to honor Music Teachers of Excellence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The CMA Foundation will honor 30 music teachers at a special ceremony Wednesday night.

The Music Teachers of Excellence Awards is taking place at Marathon Music Works. Kix Brooks, of Brooks & Dunn, is hosting the ceremony.

Of the 30 recipients this year, 17 are from Middle Tennessee.

“These 30 teachers are absolute rockstars, and we are so proud of their unwavering commitment to their students and communities," said Tiffany Kerns, CMA Foundation Executive Director, in a press release. "We recognize that teacher retention is an issue facing schools across the country, which makes it crucial that we continue to celebrate these teachers who not only lead the next generation, but also cultivate a positive environment to experience the arts."

Handout 2022 CMA Music Teachers of Excellence



This year's recipients are:

Justin Antos – Dwight D. Eisenhower High School, Community High School District 218, Blue Island, IL

Evan Burton – Fred J. Page Middle School, Williamson County Schools, Franklin, TN

Jesse Cannon II – Duncanville High School, Duncanville Independent School District, Duncanville, TX

Jared Cassedy – Lexington High School, Lexington Public Schools, Lexington, MA

Sara Cowan – Central High School, Omaha Public Schools, Omaha, NE

Alicia Engram – Eagle View Elementary School, Metro Nashville Public Schools, Antioch, TN

Elaina Gallas – Edmondson Elementary School, Williamson County Schools, Brentwood, TN

Jason Glashauser – South Clinton Elementary School, Clinton City Schools, Clinton, TN

Vivian Gonzalez – Miami Arts Studio 6-12 @ Zelda Glazer, Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Miami, FL

John David Hazlett – McGavock High School, Metro Nashville Public Schools, Nashville, TN

Michael Holland – Nolensville High School, Williamson County Schools, Nolensville, TN

Samuel Holmes – Garden Hills Elementary School, Atlanta Public Schools, Atlanta, GA

Trey Jacobs – Nashville School of the Arts, Metro Nashville Public Schools, Nashville, TN

Kevin Jankowski – W.H. Oliver Middle School, Metro Nashville Public Schools, Nashville, TN

Ollie Liddell – Memphis Central High School, Memphis-Shelby County Schools, Memphis, TN

Jarrett Lipman – Claudia Taylor “Lady Bird” Johnson High School, North East Independent School District, San Antonio, TX

Andrew Lynn – Stewarts Creek Middle School, Rutherford County Schools, Smyrna, TN

Darlene Machacon – John A. Murdy Elementary School, Garden Grove Unified School District, Garden Grove, CA

Margaret Maurice – Billingsville-Cotswold Elementary School, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Charlotte, NC

Tyler Merideth – Hillwood High School, Metro Nashville Public Schools, Nashville, TN

Marie Millikin – Tara Oaks Elementary School, Collierville Municipal School District, Collierville, TN

Linzie Mullins – Snowden School, Memphis-Shelby County Schools, Memphis, TN

Joseph Powell – White Station High School, Memphis-Shelby County Schools, Memphis, TN

Samantha Reid – Isaac Litton Middle School, Metro Nashville Public Schools, Nashville, TN

Emily Riley – Julia Green Elementary School, Metro Nashville Public Schools, Nashville, TN

Danielle Leigh Taylor – Mt. View Elementary School, Metro Nashville Public Schools, Antioch, TN

Matthew Trevino – Roan Forest Elementary School, North East Independent School District, San Antonio, TX

Tiffany Turner – Brentwood Middle School, Williamson County Schools, Brentwood, TN

Susan Waters – W.H. Oliver Middle School, Metro Nashville Public Schools, Nashville, TN

Frank Zimmerer – Antioch High School, Metro Nashville Public Schools, Antioch, TN

Each teacher being honored will receive $5,000. Half goes toward the teacher's music program and the other half goes to support the teacher's professional development or personal expenses.

The CMA Foundation said recipients were selected "based on their dedication to bringing a high-quality music education to their students and the impact they've had on the school community through music."