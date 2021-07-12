CMA to host two-day summer concert series at Ascend Amphitheater this month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Country Music Association has unveiled a new outdoor concert event happening in Nashville this month.

"CMA Summer Jam," a two-night concert series, will feature performances from some of country music's biggest stars. It will be held at Ascend Amphitheater on July 27 and 28.

The full lineup includes:

Night one:



Luke Bryan

Mickey Guyton

Carly Pearce

Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani

Cole Swindell

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Dwight Yoakam

Night two:



Jimmie Allen

Gabby Barrett

Dierks Bentley

Brothers Osborne

Luke Combs

Florida Georgia Line

Miranda Lambert

Jon Pardi

Thomas Rhett

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, July 14 at 10 a.m. Central. For more information, visit the CMA Summer Jam website.