CMA to host two-day summer concert series at Ascend Amphitheater this month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Country Music Association has unveiled a new outdoor concert event happening in Nashville this month.
"CMA Summer Jam," a two-night concert series, will feature performances from some of country music's biggest stars. It will be held at Ascend Amphitheater on July 27 and 28.
The full lineup includes:
Night one:
- Luke Bryan
- Mickey Guyton
- Carly Pearce
- Blake Shelton
- Gwen Stefani
- Cole Swindell
- Carrie Underwood
- Lainey Wilson
- Dwight Yoakam
Night two:
- Jimmie Allen
- Gabby Barrett
- Dierks Bentley
- Brothers Osborne
- Luke Combs
- Florida Georgia Line
- Miranda Lambert
- Jon Pardi
- Thomas Rhett
Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, July 14 at 10 a.m. Central. For more information, visit the CMA Summer Jam website.