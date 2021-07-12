Watch
CMA to host two-day summer concert series at Ascend Amphitheater this month

Posted at 12:51 PM, Jul 12, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Country Music Association has unveiled a new outdoor concert event happening in Nashville this month.

"CMA Summer Jam," a two-night concert series, will feature performances from some of country music's biggest stars. It will be held at Ascend Amphitheater on July 27 and 28.

The full lineup includes:
Night one:

  • Luke Bryan
  • Mickey Guyton
  • Carly Pearce
  • Blake Shelton
  • Gwen Stefani
  • Cole Swindell
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Lainey Wilson
  • Dwight Yoakam

Night two:

  • Jimmie Allen
  • Gabby Barrett
  • Dierks Bentley
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Luke Combs
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Jon Pardi
  • Thomas Rhett

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, July 14 at 10 a.m. Central. For more information, visit the CMA Summer Jam website.

