CMT Award Winners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The following artists won at the CMT Awards held Monday night in Nashville:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood - "If I Didn't Love You"
FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Miranda Lambert - "If I Was a Cowboy"
MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Cody Johnson - "'Til You Can't"
GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Maddie & Tae - "Woman You Got"
BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Parker McCollum - "To Be Loved By You"
COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood - "If I Didn't Love You"
CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
George Strait - "Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone (from CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride)"
CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
Cody Johnson - "Dear Rodeo" (from CMT Campfire Sessions)
TRENDING COMEBACK SONG OF THE YEAR
Taylor Swift - "Love Story"