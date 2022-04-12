CMT Award Winners

Watch
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The following artists won at the CMT Awards held Monday night in Nashville:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

    Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood - "If I Didn't Love You"

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

    Miranda Lambert - "If I Was a Cowboy"

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

    ​​Cody Johnson - "'Til You Can't"

GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

    Maddie & Tae - "Woman You Got"

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

    Parker McCollum - "To Be Loved By You"

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

    Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood - "If I Didn't Love You"

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

    George Strait - "Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone (from CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride)"

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

    Cody Johnson - "Dear Rodeo" (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

TRENDING COMEBACK SONG OF THE YEAR

    Taylor Swift - "Love Story"

