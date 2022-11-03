CMT Music Awards to happen in Austin for first-time ever in 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The CMT Music Awards will happen live from Austin in 2023, CMT and CBS announced Wednesday night.

The show — which are fan-voted awards — will air April 2 at 7 p.m.

Kelsea Ballerini will return as the co-host for the third consecutive year.

“Both Austin and Nashville are two of the world’s greatest music cities and we couldn’t be more excited to announce the return of the CMT MUSIC AWARDS on CBS than with co-host Kelsea Ballerini surprising Carrie Underwood, our most awarded artist, in the middle of her incredible live performance at Moody Center – the exact venue where we’ll all be back exactly five months from today,” said Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin, Leslie Fram and Jason Owen, executive producers of the CMT MUSIC AWARDS. “Our fans are in for an unforgettable night of music with plenty of surprises, as the Live Music Capital meets Music City for the first time ever on a national stage in what will be a true country music extravaganza.”

For its inaugural year on CBS, the 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS delivered 5.89 million viewers.