Watch
News

Actions

CMT reveals host, performers, special guests for Naomi Judd celebration of life

Judds
Associated Press
Wynonna Judd, left, and her mother, Naomi Judd, of The Judds, perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXVIII in Atlanta on Jan. 30, 1994.
Judds
Posted at 6:57 PM, May 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-14 19:57:04-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — CMT will present "Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration" on Sunday night at 6 p.m. as tribute to the life and legacy of the late country music icon. Many special performers and guests have already been announced as taking part in the event.

"Good Morning America" anchor Robin Roberts will host the commercial-free special live from the Ryman Auditorium.

Throughout the show will be never-before-seen performances and collaborations from huge names in entertainment.

Some of the performances, specials appearances and heartfelt messages will come from the Judd family, Ashley McBryde, Bono, Brandi Carlile, Emmylou Harris and Allison Russell, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Morgan Freeman, Oprah Winfrey, Salma Hayek, The Gaithers and more.

Carly Pearce and Cody Alan will be providing commentary through the night.

A limited number of tickets were available to the general public, but have sold out. To be placed on the waiting list, there is a link online.

Other celebrities recently announced who will be in attendance include Bette Midler, Brad Paisley, Jamey Johnson, Reba McEntire and Reese Witherspoon.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap