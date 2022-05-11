CMT to air Naomi Judd memorial service this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A memorial service for Naomi Judd will air on CMT this weekend to celebrate the life of the country music legend.

CMT and Sandbox Live will work in partnership with the Judd family to make create the special at the Ryman Auditorium. The show will air May 15 at 5 p.m.

“We are sincerely privileged to work alongside Wynonna, Ashley and Larry to present this live celebration of life for their mother and wife Naomi," CMT producers said in a statement. "While we all continue to deeply mourn the loss of such a legendary artist, we are honored to commemorate her legacy alongside the country community, her friends, family and legions of fans across the world at the perfect venue: The Mother Church of Country Music. This special will celebrate her timeless voice, unforgettable spirit and the immense impact she left on our genre through the best form of healing we have — music."

Additional details on the public memorial service, performers and special appearances will happen in the coming days.

