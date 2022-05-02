CMT tribute to Naomi Judd premiers Tuesday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — CMT is airing a celebration to honor the life and legacy of Naomi Judd in the wake of her recent death. The event, titled "CMT Remembers: Naomi Judd" will first debut on Tuesday at 8 p.m. CST. It will last for a half hour.

The celebration of life will feature archival footage, interviews and memorable performances as well as moments from the past several decades of her career.

The event will recount Naomi's story as a trailblazer for women in country music and her path to becoming a member of one of the most successful duos in country music history. There will be a comprehensive overview of Judd family dynamics and individual careers, up to the The Judds' reunion in 2022.

Naomi's final interview on the 2022 CMT Music Awards red carpet from April will also be featured, as will the Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony from Sunday night.

The Judds' final performance of "Love Can Build a Bridge" will air every hour during music hours on CMT, CMT Music and CMT Pluto channels through the week.

Appearances, commentary and reactions from Loretta Lynn, Billy Ray Cyrus, Carrie Underwood, Martina McBride and Wynonna Judd will also be featured.

The special will receive four encore presentations: on Wednesday (7:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.), Saturday (11 a.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m.).

More information is available at the CMT website.