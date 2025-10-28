Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Co-founder of HOPEtown Julie Taylor Sullivan dies from cancer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The nonprofit HOPEtown has announced that their co-founder Julie Taylor Sullivan has passed.

Sullivan was battling cancer.

In the meantime, HOPEtown will be closed and will NOT be receiving any calls until further notice.

