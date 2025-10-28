Co-founder of HOPEtown Julie Taylor Sullivan dies from cancer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The nonprofit HOPEtown has announced that their co-founder Julie Taylor Sullivan has passed.
Sullivan was battling cancer.
In the meantime, HOPEtown will be closed and will NOT be receiving any calls until further notice.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
