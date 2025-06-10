Co-founder of the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival dies

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — One of co-founders of the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has died.

Organizers reported on Tuesday that Jonathan Mayers died this week, and the festival planned to plant a tree on the grounds to honor his life.

"For more than a decade, Jonathan was a creative force behind this festival that so many of us have held near and dear to our hearts now for more than 20 years," the festival said in a statement. "As a very small token of our appreciation for what he contributed to Bonnaroo, we will plant a tree in his honor on The Farm. Our thoughts are with Jonathan’s family and friends during this very difficult time. This weekend we celebrate Jonathan by doing the two things we know best to do in our favorite place on the planet. Spreading love and radiating positivity."

This year's festival starts on Thursday. The festival started in 2002.

