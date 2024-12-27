Co-Working space offers free admission for people needing a break from visiting relatives

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The week between Christmas and New Year's Eve is a time when many people are off work and spending time with family.

However, for some people, all that time with visiting relatives may be a bit stressful.

A new co-working space is offering a promotion until the end of the year hoping to give people a place for a brief break from visiting relatives.

“It started off kind of as a joke, my mother-in-law is awful, and that’s no joke,” said Chad Baker, manager of the Music City Work Club.

Chad Baker’s interesting family dynamic inspired a promotion underway at the new co-working space he manages.

“It’s a good alternative for people who want to get out of the house or are tired of working at a coffee shop,” Baker said.

The Music City Work Club opened their location The Nations section of Nashville in November.

Patrons pay a monthly fee for a place to work with Wi-Fi, free coffee, and plenty of music-inspired decor.

“It's quiet, but not too quiet, it's just like a cozy, like a cozy place,” Baker said.

Right now Baker’s not feeling quite as cozy at home, spending time with his mother-in-law.

“A lot of people have mother-in-laws like mine who are annoying,” Baker said.

So he posted to the social media account for Music City Work Club offering free admission for people looking to take a break from their families during the holidays.

The special will last through the end of the year.

“I am getting some work done, but I’m also avoiding my family who I love very much,” said Colby Miller, a patron and mother of three kids under the age of 12.

According to Miller, she enjoys the camaraderie she’s found at the club.

“There are some other stay-at-home moms we talk about our business ventures and start-up dreams and things like that,” Miller said.

For Caitlin Evanson, she escaped her house with her loved ones in tow.

“I brought some of mine with me. My brother-in-law and my sister and my little twin nieces and they’re here,” Evanson said.

Right now Music City Work Club has one location, there are plans to open another in January in the 12 South section Nashville, and several others in the metro area.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.