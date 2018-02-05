Coalition Questions Mayor's Past Decisions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A local community coalition has released a letter to Vice Mayor David Briley and City Council members requesting a deeper investigation into Mayor Megan Barry’s admitted improper relationship.

The coalition, Community Oversight Now, has been comprised of Black Lives Matter, Justice for Jocques, Democracy Nashville, Gideon’s Army, The Harriet Tubman House, and No Exceptions Prison Collective.

Those with the coalition said they want the mayor’s relationship investigated as far as its impact on police reform.

“We believe that all of that needs to be investigated because it raises the question of whether her affair with Sergeant Forrest was affecting how she handled matters that affected public and public safety,” said Theeda Murphy, of Community Oversight Now.

They further stated as part of the letter that they have concerns about the ability of the mayor’s administration to be an honest broker with it comes to legislation for the Community Oversight Board.

“We had several public forums that we invited her to that she never attended,” Murphy said.

They also questioned whether her improper relationship resulted in the blocking of that legislation.

“We don't have any evidence at all, but we do believe that it's a question that needs to be answered because it makes her positions suspicious,” Murphy said.

Murphy also stated, “If no one else knew except the two of them, the fact that he knew and he's a current employee of the police department may have colored her.”

To read the full letter from Community Oversight Now, click here.