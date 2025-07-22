Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cocke County Highway Department fire is now under control

Cocke County
NEWPORT, Tenn. (WTVF) — First responders were able to get the fire at the Cocke County Highway Department under control on Tuesday.

County officials report that it's safe for all evacuees to return to their homes and workplaces.

Please continue to avoid this area as smoke is still thick and emergency responders will remain on scene for several more hours.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

