Coffee Co. Deputies Search For Missing Man

MANCHESTER, Tenn. - Officials with the Coffee County Sheriff's asked for the public's help in their search for a missing man who's possibly medically endangered.
Timothy Allbert Sr. reported his son, Timothy Clay Allbert Jr., as missing on Sunday, March 4.
Albert Jr. was last seen in Summitville around three weeks ago. Allbert Jr. is 29 years old standing 6’2” with brown hair and brown eyes.
Officials said the man could possibly be medically endangered.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts or information about Allbert Jr., was asked to call Deputy Brandon Reed at the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department at 931-570-4191.