Coffee County Schools closed until Sept. 6

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Coffee County Schools will be closed from August 30 until September 6 due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

School officials made the announcement Thursday saying students will report back to class on September 7.

"Due to COVID concerns, Coffee County Schools will be closed Monday - Wednesday, August 30, 31, and September 1. Combined with a scheduled teacher inservice on September 2, Bonnaroo Day on September 3, and Labor Day on September 6, students will report back to school on September 7. This closure is being made to allow students to be out of the buildings for ten consecutive days, the length of a typical quarantine or isolation period.

Extracurricular student activities are being allowed to continue based upon the status of COVID spread within that particular group of students. Students and families should communicate with coaches, teachers, or advisors to ascertain any potential schedule changes for extracurricular activities. This decision was made in an attempt to provide our students with the most complete school experience possible. The district will continue to monitor the situation and adjust accordingly.

The parent/guardian of any student unable to return to school on September 7 due to COVID-related concerns should contact the school nurse."