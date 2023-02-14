Cold case ends with closure for two families as killer brought to justice in Rutherford County

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was a 2014 murder in Middle Tennessee that turned into a cold case, but Danny Wright of Smyrna wasn't the killer's only victim.

Two families now have answers, and Wright's daughter, Jackie Williams, says she can finally start to move forward.

It's been more than eight years since Williams lost her dad. She thinks about him every day and will never forget the day he left this world.

"He was working on his girlfriend's car that morning in the car, pulled up, got out. My dad was bent over. He shot him in the chest eight or nine times. I think my dad tried to run for help and he didn’t make it," Williams said.

She says her father worked on cars. When Enrique "Dane" DeCourcey wasn't pleased with the work, he killed her father.

The case remained cold for years. But the family fought hard for answers, finally getting a break in the case.

"Finally, the Smyrna Police Department found some information. I think it’s been like six years though," Williams said.

In December 2019, DeCourcey was arrested for the murder but he posted bail in January 2020.

He lived a life as a free man only to kill again.

Kentucky investigators say DeCourcey, and another man shot and killed Darian Williams in Mayfield, Kentucky, in 2021.

"It was sad because that’s another family that lost a victim. So if they never would have let him out, there wouldn’t be another victim."

DeCourcey is now serving time in prison for both murders.

Williams said she hopes the justice system keeps him there for good this time.

Last week, DeCourcey accepted a plea agreement in Rutherford County for second-degree murder for the homicide of Wright resulting in a 25-year sentence.

He's serving a life sentence in Kentucky for the murder of Darian Williams.