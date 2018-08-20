Cold Front Brings Storm Threat To Middle Tennessee, Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Storm 5 Alert has been issued for Monday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through Tennessee and Kentucky.

As of Monday morning, the severe weather risk had been upgraded to a level 3 out of 5 for a large part of Western Tennessee and Kentucky.

The severe weather risk has been upgraded to a level 3 out of 5 for a large part of West TN and Western KY. Damaging winds & heavy downpours are the primary threats. Stay with #Storm5Weather for the latest. #tnwx #kywx pic.twitter.com/prTR8WFjKQ — Lelan Statom (@NC5_LelanStatom) August 20, 2018

NewsChannel 5 Meteorologist Lelan Statom said the primary threats would be damaging winds and heavy downpours.

While a few storms will be possible in the early part of the afternoon, the risk will be higher in the early part of the afternoon and early evening hours.

The high temperature is forecast to reach 86 degrees.

There’s also a 70 percent chance for area showers and storms tonight. Behind the front, much more pleasant weather is expected with warm days and cooler mornings.

