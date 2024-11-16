Cold weather shelter prepares to host hundreds during freezing temperatures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A hot cup of coffee, a meal shared with neighbors and a blanket for a warm bed is the heartbeat of the cold weather shelter. At its core, the staff cares for each person that walks in.

April Calvin is the director of the Office of Homeless Services. The new agency will run the shelter for the first time this year.

"For me, it is important for people who are displaced or in transit to know that someone loves them," said Calvin.

Hundreds go there each night it opens to find a roof and a sense of safety when it's too cold for comfort.

"What I see here is fellowship, what I see here is community, what I see here is a place where people are able to just cast away all of their burdens and focus on themselves for a little while and have a quiet moment or an entertaining moment," said Calvin.

The shelter opens when the temperature is below freezing for three straight hours. When someone walks in, staff listens to their story and needs.

"It is not a one-size fits all. Some may need recovery component some may need to be reconnected to the mental health provider some may need family reunification," said Calvin.

The new system helps staff connect a person to opportunities faster, which includes people who use wheelchairs or who may bring pets with them.

The shelter also works with WeGo buses to help people with a way to get to the shelter and a free day bus pass after. Volunteers can also work at the downtown location to help people get there.

We Go's location Downtown will help people get to the shelter on at the old Nashville Academy of Computer Science on Brick Church Pike. To receive alerts about when the shelter is open text O-H-SALERT to 888-777.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Kim.Rafferty@newschannel5.com.