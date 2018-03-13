College Student Charged In Father's Homicide

SPARTA, Tenn. - A Minnesota college student has been charged in his father’s homicide in White County.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said 50-year-old Timothy Jordi was found dead in his Sparta home on March 8. His son, Joshua Nathaniel Jordi, was arrested on March 12 and charged with first-degree murder.
Deputies were called to the elder Jordi’s Washington Street home after he failed to show up for work that day.
An autopsy revealed his cause of death to be homicide.
Joshua Jordi, a 21-year-old student at Minnesota State University, was booked into the Blue Earth County Jail in Mankato, where he will be extradited to Tennessee. His bond was set at $1.5 million.