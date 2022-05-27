College tuition rates frozen in Tennessee after commission vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Higher Education Commission voted to freeze tuition increases for the 2022-2023 school year at public four-year universities, two-year schools and technical colleges.

The executive director of the Higher Education Commission, Emily House, said Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly included $137M for public higher education funding in this year’s budget.

"As such, the THEC commission voted to keep tuition flat, as the state provided such robust funding for which all of higher ed is very grateful," House said.

Originally, THEC staff recommended a zero to three percent guiding tuition and fee range for the 2021-22 fiscal year, based on a combined operating and salary budget increase request of $90 million.