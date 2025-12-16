Columbia family loses everything in house fire just weeks before Christmas

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Columbia family is starting over after a devastating house fire destroyed their home just two weeks before Christmas, leaving them with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

Kristen Wiley, her three children, and her partner LaShawn Hogan watched helplessly as flames consumed their Holland Court townhouse on Sunday morning, taking with it all their possessions and Christmas presents.

"Everything — we lost it all," Wiley said.

The fire started in the attic of their rental home, quickly spreading throughout the structure. For Wiley, the tragedy felt especially cruel given her family's recent struggles.

"Just seeing everything go up in smoke is something you don't want to experience, especially when you've lost it before, but this time, it's just different," she said.

The family thought their renters insurance would help them rebuild, but Wiley discovered the policy only covered the property manager's losses, not their personal belongings.

"For them to tell me, like, oh, that just covers us and not you. It was scary, like, oh, now that's everything, and I have no way to get it back," Wiley said.

This isn't the first time the family has faced homelessness. Just two years ago, they were living without a permanent home before finally getting back on their feet.

"You finally get it all back, and then you're settled and you're stable, and you think you just have a roof over your head for a while, and then it's just one morning you wake up and it's all gone," Wiley said.

The timing couldn't be worse. Both Wiley and Hogan were temporarily laid off last month when subcontractor Ryder Supply Chain Solution cut hundreds of positions for General Motors employees. GM also laid off around 600 workers. The couple had been carefully managing their finances while waiting to return to work in January.

"Be tight on money, save more than we spend," Hogan said.

The fire destroyed even the small Christmas gifts they had managed to buy for their children.

"The little Christmas presents that we had gotten got burnt," Wiley said.

Now staying in a hotel with only three days covered, the family faces an uncertain future just days before Christmas.

"We just don't know the next step from there, honestly," Wiley said.

Despite their dire circumstances, the family remains hopeful that their community will help them through this difficult time.

"If there's anything that you could spare, please spare for my family. And if there's nothing you can spare, just please pray for my family," Wiley said.

Wiley hopes her story serves as a warning to other renters about the importance of understanding insurance coverage. She says some renters insurance leaves tenants vulnerable to total loss in disasters like fires.

The family is accepting donations of clothing for boys in sizes 8-10 and 10-12, shoes in size 2 and 8, and for girls, extra small shirts, size 4 pants, and size 6.5 shoes. To contact Kristen, click here. To make a monetary donation, click here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@Newschannel5.com