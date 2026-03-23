Columbia Fire & Rescue won't respond to medical calls at Magnolia Health, citing 'infection control concerns'

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Columbia Fire & Rescue released a statement on Monday stating it would not respond to any medical calls from Magnolia Health due to 'infection control concerns.'

The department sent a letter to Maury Regional EMS on Thursday, in which it explained that its protocol will be active until further notice as Magnolia Health reportedly navigates the spread of Candida auris (C. auris), a fungus that can cause severe infections.

Columbia Fire & Rescue said they are taking precaution to prevent any potential exposure of a 'difficult-to-control organism.'

The station added that while it will not respond to medical calls from Magnolia Health, it will respond to fire-related (fire alarms, structure fires, etc.) calls.