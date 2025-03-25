Columbia launches $4 million paving project to upgrade 20 miles of city streets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The City of Columbia is about to embark on its biggest paving project ever! And it's all to improve the streets you drive on everyday.

The Columbia City Council recently approved allocating $4 million to improve nearly 20 miles of streets across the city.

The paving plan was developed after a street assessment five years ago using what's called "RoadBiotics", an advanced technology that evaluates paving conditions.

It helped the city determined which roads needed to be improved the most and prioritize the work in order of greatest need.

“This investment reflects our ongoing commitment to improving the city’s infrastructure and ensuring that our streets are in optimal condition," said City Manager Tony Massey.

While a start date hasn't been announced, the city says it will carry out the work in phases and provide regular updates about work, road closures, and detours.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.