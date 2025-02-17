Columbia launches program aimed at fostering community engagement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The City of Columbia has announced the return of an interactive program that's designed to connect residents with local government and community services.

They are now accepting applications for their second installment, taking place on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 and Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

The program was created to educate and engage participants with local government by offering a behind-the-scenes look at city operations.

“Columbia 101 is about fostering an informed and engaged community,” said Mayor Chaz Molder. “We want to provide residents with a deeper understanding of how their city operates and the many ways they can contribute to its success. The enthusiasm and participation we saw in the first session were inspiring, and I look forward to seeing even more citizens take part in this unique experience.”

Applications can be found here.

