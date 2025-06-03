Columbia man tells his neighbor he's a 'demon' before double homicide

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities have released the details behind the deaths of two people after their neighbor shot them in a Columbia neighborhood.

John Biddle and Stacie Wright died on Somerset Lane.

Byron Dean Childers is charged with two counts of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault resulting in death, aggravated assault, carjacking, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony and simple assault.

The arrest affidavit painted a picture of what happened June 1.

Childers was carrying a rifle down the street when he saw Biddle standing outside his home. Childers called him a demon, according to the arrest affidavit.

He shot Biddle more and proceeded to yell he was a "demon from hell" and "it was safe now" afterward. He died outside his home. His wife, Amy, went to Biddle after he was shot. That's when Childers dragged Amy across the concrete, causing scrapes to her knees and elbows. He then grabbed her around the neck, where he restricted her airway. He then shoved a vape pen down her throat, according to the arrest affidavit.

Childers then punched Amy in her face.

Wright heard the commotion outside her door, and she opened her front door. Childers then shot her several times. While she was being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, she died.

A third victim was shot in the hip while inside his ice cream truck, according to the arrest affidavit.

After the shootings, Childers jumped into a vehicle driven by an off-duty Metro Nashville Police Department officer. He punched the off-duty officer in the face and grabbed the steering wheel, trying to take control of the car. The off-duty officer grabbed his service handgun as Childers ran away, according to the arrest affidavit.

That's when the Columbia Police Department took Childers into custody.

Childers' court date is scheduled for June 18.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com.