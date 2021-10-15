Columbia Police looking for teen who escaped DCS custody at fast food restaurant

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Columbia Police are looking for a teenager who escaped Department of Child Services custody Thursday night.

Police say 15-year-old Danquiz Moore escaped DCS custody at the Burger King on Nashville Highway.

Moore was last seen wearing a white shirt, grey shorts and no shoes.

Police say Moore is originally from Nashville and has no known family or contacts in the Columbia area.

Anyone with any information of Moore's whereabouts are asked to contact Columbia Police at 931-560-1670.