Columbia police: Officer shoots, injures woman who was dragging man with vehicle

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Columbia police officer shot and injured a woman who police said was dragging a man with a vehicle.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Hatcher Lane.

Police said the officer “encountered a situation” in which a woman was dragging a man with a vehicle. It’s unclear what led up to the incident.

The officer fired his weapon, striking the woman at least once. She suffered a non-life-threatening injury and is being treated at Maury Regional Medical Center.

Police said the male victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries from the assault. Investigators did not release his name but identified him as a 48-year-old Black male.

The woman’s name was also not released. Police said she is a 40-year-old white female.

Police said District Attorney Brent Cooper has been notified of the shooting. Because the shooting involved a police officer, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has also been notified and is investigating.

No additional details were released. Read the full release from Columbia police: