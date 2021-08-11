Watch
Columbia police search for 18-year-old wanted in connection to July shooting

Columbia Police Department
Damonica Rochelle Radley
Posted at 10:45 PM, Aug 10, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Columbia Police detectives are searching for an 18-year-old girl who is wanted for attempted first-degree homicide.

Police say Damonica Rochelle Radley is wanted for a shooting incident on July 21. Officials did not release any other details regarding the shooting.

Columbia Police Department officials asked anyone with information on where she could be to call the Criminal Investigations Division of the Columbia Police Department at 931-560-1670. You can also email SAFETips@ColumbiaTN.Com.

