Columbia Police Search For Missing 33-Year-Old Woman

Mostly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 28°
COLUMBIA, Tenn. - Police in Columbia have been searching for a missing 33-year-old woman.
Reports stated Malinda Gail Burdge was last seen driving a 2014 white four-door Chevrolet Cruze.
According to a family member, Burdge left her home on March 3 and did not return as expected.
Burdge was described as standing around 5’3’’ tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been urged to call the Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727 or Maury County Crime Stoppers at 931-381-4900.