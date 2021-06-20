Columbia police searching for missing man

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Columbia Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of 42-year-old Michael Lee Whipple.

On Saturday June 19th, Mr. Whipple's family contacted Columbia PD reporting that they had not heard from him since Thursday the 17th.

It's reported that he left his house to go to attend a work meeting and hasn't been seen since.

Police say he could possibly be driving a 2007 white Infinity.

Anyone with information is asked reach out to any of the following contacts: