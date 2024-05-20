Columbia State professor dies on Brazil trip with students

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Columbia State Community College faculty and students are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Professor Clifford Gordon was on a trip to Brazil with students from across community colleges in Tennessee. Last week, the students were walking along the beach taking photos, when a wave hit Gordon and students. Three students walked away without serious injuries, but Gordon died.

The 12 students who were on the trip can come home early and will be provided counseling opportunities.

“We were heartbroken to hear of this tragic accident,” said Janet F. Smith, Columbia State Community College president. “We are thankful that no students were seriously injured. Our college family mourns the loss of Clifford, who was a talented artist and greatly loved by his students. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and students.”

Clifford began working for Columbia State in 2008 as an adjunct professor in the Humanities and Social Sciences division. In 2013, he began working for the college full-time and taught a litany of classes from art history to printmaking.

Outside of the classroom, Clifford was known for producing works of collage and painting to draw the viewer into a world informed by various ideas, traditions and modern discourses.

In addition, Clifford traveled to Brazil many summers and taught himself how to speak Portuguese.

Funeral arrangements were not immediately available.