Columbia State professor goes missing after wave hits group in Brazil

A Columbia State Community College professor is missing after a wave hit the educator and three students on the Brazil shoreline.

"They were walking along an oceanside road and stopped to take their photographs along either boulders or a wall when a wave hit them," spokesperson Amy Spears said. "The three students are safe, and I believe, were not seriously injured when the wave struck. Unfortunately, our professor is still missing. Search and rescue operations by Brazilian authorities were launched immediately, and I understand are still underway.

Columbia State didn't provide the name of the professor who is missing.

Two of the three students are from Pellissippi State Community College in Knoxville and the third is from Walters State Community College in Morristown.

The three students and the professor are among a group of 12 Tennessee community college students on a study abroad program in Brazil. Of the 12, eight are from Pellissippi State in Knoxville, two are from Columbia State, one from Walters State, and one from Southwest Tennessee Community College in Memphis.

The students are being provided counseling, and early transportation home has been arranged.

This is a developing story. We will provide you an update as soon as we have one.