Columbia teacher indicted on several counts of child rape, incest, sexual assault

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A teacher on suspension from Whitthorne Middle School has been indicted for unlawfully engaging in sexual contact with a child, without consent, multiple times.

According to the indictment, Kenny Anderson, 39, was a family member while he allegedly engaged in sexual activity. The child was between 13 and 18 years old, the indictment said.

The jury said from 2020 to 2023 he used his authority to allegedly commit sexual acts several times. He is now indicted on several counts of sexual battery by an authority figure, rape, incest and aggravated sexual battery.

The Maury County Schools sent NewsChannel 5 a statement about Anderson's employment.

"Mr. Anderson was suspended on 8/21/23 pending an investigation. Per MCPS School Board Policy, all suspensions are without pay. MCPS is aware of his indictment. Questions regarding his charges should be directed to Columbia Police Department."

His first hearing is on Feb. 29 at 9 a.m.